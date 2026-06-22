PeakShares LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,564,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,439,551,000 after buying an additional 740,017 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,735. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.68. The company has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here