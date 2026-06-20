PeakShares LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $748.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $913.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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