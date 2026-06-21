PeakShares LLC Acquires Shares of 7,012 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 447,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,481,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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