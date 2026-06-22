PeakShares LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.42 and a 200 day moving average of $363.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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