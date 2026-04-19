Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Invests $1.43 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,574 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $311.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $290.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.70 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.50.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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