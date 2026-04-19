Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,056 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Synopsys makes up 1.6% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,093,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $449.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys's revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here