Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG Stake Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the quarter. Penguin Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.16% of Penguin Solutions worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 15,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 56,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.33.

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Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PENG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maximiliane C. Straub sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,875. This represents a 11.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $581,345.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,507.16. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,351 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

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