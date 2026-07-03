Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,454 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 62,683 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $359.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.77 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.54.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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