Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 46,350 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 46,350 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 228.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.60.

View Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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