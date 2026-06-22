PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Lifted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.10.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $142.02 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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