PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,519 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.96 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Article

UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Article

PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a management promotion in Eastern Europe, which signals continued operational execution and regional leadership continuity. Article

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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