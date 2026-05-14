PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,641 shares of the company's stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company's stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,085 shares of the company's stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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