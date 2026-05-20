PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,396 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in PepsiCo by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock worth $364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,959 shares of the company's stock worth $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,216 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary suggest PepsiCo’s recent portfolio reset could accelerate growth, with affordability, innovation, and productivity helping drive better volume trends in North America Foods and supporting a stronger 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Article Title

Some bullish commentary argues PepsiCo’s shares may still have room to run after a recent pullback, citing a strong first quarter and the possibility that the stock’s rally is just getting started. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Article Title

PepsiCo is being discussed as a possible beneficiary of the “permissible snacking” trend, which could broaden demand for its snack portfolio if consumers keep favoring healthier convenience foods. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

A comparison article highlighted that PepsiCo’s revenue can swing more seasonally than Coca-Cola’s, which reinforces PepsiCo’s more variable quarterly pattern but does not point to a fresh catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $160 from $165 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling more limited upside in the near term despite still implying some gain from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Some valuation-focused commentary says PepsiCo looks fairly priced rather than cheap versus peers, which may temper enthusiasm for buyers seeking a deeper discount. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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