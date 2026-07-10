PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.63 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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