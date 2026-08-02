Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 4,271,504 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434,033 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,271,504 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.92% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $70,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,452,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $92,363,000 after buying an additional 7,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,404,386 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $57,791,000 after buying an additional 7,310,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,765 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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