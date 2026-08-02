Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 225,500 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,893 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Alto Neuroscience accounts for approximately 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 5.73% of Alto Neuroscience worth $45,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.04. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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