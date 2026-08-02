Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 5,628,533 Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Free Report) by 700.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431,743 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,628,533 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAB Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAB Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here