Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,541 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Repligen worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $753,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,683 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,209,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $178,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,439 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $205,880,000 after buying an additional 383,399 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.60. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 193.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.59 million. Repligen had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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