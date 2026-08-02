Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 520,659 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $667,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 85,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $3,854,281.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,469,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 85,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $3,854,281.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,469,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,802,360.74. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 989,630 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

See Also

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