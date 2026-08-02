Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $15.62 Million Stake in Palisade Bio, Inc. $PALI

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,121,851 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 5.14% of Palisade Bio worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palisade Bio alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones sold 51,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $106,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $192,718.45. This represents a 35.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 25,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 461,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,331.84. This trade represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $250,100. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI opened at $1.90 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PALI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palisade Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palisade Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palisade Bio wasn't on the list.

While Palisade Bio currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here