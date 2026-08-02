Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $33.54 Million Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRVS

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS - Free Report) by 231.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292,441 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.73% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRVS

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David Scott Moore acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $250,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,201. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company's stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus's lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

See Also

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