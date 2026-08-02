Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $57.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710,877 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 3.59% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $57,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $89,942.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,882.44. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $66,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,393.26. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 26,141 shares of company stock valued at $497,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 928.44% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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