Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Billiontoone worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Billiontoone by 8,603.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,707 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Billiontoone by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the first quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Billiontoone in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Billiontoone in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

Shares of Billiontoone stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00. Billiontoone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,270. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $169,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,026,240. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,049 shares of company stock valued at $16,768,021. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLLN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLLN

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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