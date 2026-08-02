Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $XFOR

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 423,196 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.14% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,804,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $36,393.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,615. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XFOR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $375.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

See Also

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