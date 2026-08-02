Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $20.15 Million in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 964,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,146,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 165,347.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 244,714 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,159,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 119.33% and a negative net margin of 3,506.53%.The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBVT

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

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