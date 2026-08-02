Go Pro
→ Small Colorado Company (Backed by Sam Altman) Could Save U.S. Power Grid (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $20.15 Million in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
DBV Technologies logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perceptive Advisors initiated a $20.15 million position in DBV Technologies, purchasing 964,391 shares, or approximately 1.63% of the company. Institutional and hedge-fund investors collectively own 71.74% of DBVT.
  • DBV Technologies reported a quarterly loss of $0.60 per share, missing the $0.12 consensus estimate, while revenue of $0.70 million came in below expectations. Shares opened at $13.50, down 2.2%, and remain well below their 12-month high of $26.18.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $48.50 price target; Citizens JMP recently raised its target to $55, while some firms downgraded the stock to sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 964,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,146,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 165,347.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 244,714 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,159,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 119.33% and a negative net margin of 3,506.53%.The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered DBV Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBVT

About DBV Technologies

(Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DBV Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider DBV Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DBV Technologies wasn't on the list.

While DBV Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
China is not hedging. It's escaping.
China is not hedging. It's escaping.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines