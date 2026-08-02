Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 416,235 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ADMA Biologics worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,480,000 after buying an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,551,000 after buying an additional 1,886,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. ADMA Biologics's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Hagens Berman ADMA class action notice

The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. SueWallSt ADMA shareholder alert

Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. Neutral Sentiment: The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Kahn Swick and Foti deadline notice

The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Lowey Dannenberg, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Rosen and others—are soliciting affected investors or investigating potential federal securities-law violations. The volume of notices may amplify reputational concerns and litigation overhang even though most releases repeat the same underlying allegations. Lowey Dannenberg ADMA investigation

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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