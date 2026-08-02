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Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 71,746 Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. $DRUG

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Bright Minds Biosciences logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Perceptive Advisors reduced its Bright Minds Biosciences stake by 16%, selling 71,746 shares in the first quarter and retaining 377,544 shares valued at approximately $27.5 million.
  • Institutional investors own about 40.5% of Bright Minds’ outstanding stock, with several firms recently increasing or initiating positions.
  • Wall Street maintains a favorable outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $143.83, well above its recent $73.26 closing price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,544 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,746 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ DRUG opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of -5.34.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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