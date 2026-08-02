Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Artivion makes up approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.37% of Artivion worth $59,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artivion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Artivion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Artivion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Artivion in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AORT

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $26.82 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. The trade was a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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