Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $7.13 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $31,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,261 shares of the company's stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 145,960 shares of the company's stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,348 shares of the company's stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.30.

Read Our Latest Report on TWST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $673,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,402,335.08. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,211 shares of company stock worth $4,199,331. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here