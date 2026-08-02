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Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $9.95 Million Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Neumora Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Perceptive Advisors acquired 5.1 million shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter, valued at about $9.95 million and representing approximately 2.75% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 47.65% of NMRA.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57, despite recent target reductions and some “sell” ratings.
  • NMRA opened at $1.61, well below its 12-month high of $3.65. The clinical-stage biotechnology company reported a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share, slightly better than expectations, while analysts project a full-year loss of $0.93 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neumora Therapeutics.

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,104,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,953,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,219 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Neumora Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.74. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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