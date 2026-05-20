Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 60.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,654 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 36,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $1,188,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,259,788.75. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,306. This represents a 28.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 235,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,247 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Perdoceo Education's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perdoceo Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perdoceo Education wasn't on the list.

While Perdoceo Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here