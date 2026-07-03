Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 16,630 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 711.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,966 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Jefferies price-target hike coverage

Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Citi target increase article

Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Earnings preview article

Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Hybrid-electric engine test article

GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Neutral Sentiment: The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Southwest Ohio innovation hub article

The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Earnings expectations article

GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Negative Sentiment: GE’s valuation is already rich after a large run-up, so some of the recent enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price. Valuation and run-up article

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $382.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $320.81 and its 200 day moving average is $314.58.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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