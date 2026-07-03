Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2%

ELF opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 4,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $222,970.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,700.33. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $3,924,831.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,645,207.04. This trade represents a 31.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,988 shares of company stock worth $18,354,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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