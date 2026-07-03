Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Lam Research Trading Down 10.2%

LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $324.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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