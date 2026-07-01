Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,494 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FormFactor worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of FORM opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,278. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,828 shares of company stock worth $6,306,587. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

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