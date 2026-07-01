Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $24.88 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,722 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $24,876,000. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 4,354 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,469 shares of company stock worth $82,947,401. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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