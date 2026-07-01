Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Truist Financial upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $380.37 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $355.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $418.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

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