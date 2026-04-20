Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,033 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,031,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $341.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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