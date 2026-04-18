Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,695 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $307,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Up 2.6%

AAPL stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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