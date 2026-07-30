Perrigo Company plc $PRGO Shares Sold by Seven Six Capital Management LLC

Seven Six Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 3.2% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 50.4% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 274,684 shares of the company's stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 511,872 shares of the company's stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.The company had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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