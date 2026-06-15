Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Buys New Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,166 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.01 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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