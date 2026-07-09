Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 2,326 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $394.11 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.55 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.52.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Article Title

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Article Title

New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Article Title

Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal concerns are also weighing on sentiment, including a New Jersey bill that could restrict robotaxi operations and a high-profile manslaughter case involving a Tesla driver, both of which add headline risk. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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