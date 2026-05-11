Peterson Wealth Management Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NEE opened at $93.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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