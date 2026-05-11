Peterson Wealth Management Sells 9,432 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.1% of Peterson Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $176.47 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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