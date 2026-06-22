Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $328.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.71. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $329.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here