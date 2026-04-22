PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 3.3%

HON opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $184.35 and a one year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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