PFG Advisors Has $4.24 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 1.7%

Lam Research stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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