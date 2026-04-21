PFG Advisors Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Danaher were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore decreased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average of $214.70. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.03 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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