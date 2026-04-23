PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $556.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $633.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $646.16.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here