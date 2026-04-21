PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reduced their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.54 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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